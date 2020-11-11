By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 11, 2020 at 6:57 AM ESTA young person was found dead at a motel in Fairfax County.The incident happened around 9:41 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 on Springfield Boulevard in Springfield.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightOfficers were called and found a person dead in a room. Police did not identify the victim but said he is a juvenile. His name was not released.An official said that “detectives continue to piece together what happened.” Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.