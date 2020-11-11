Officers responded to the motel in the 6800 block of Springfield Boulevard about 9:40 p.m. to find a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a preliminary investigation, police think the victim was in the motel room with several other people when he was shot, police said. Investigators are examining evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.
Neither the victim’s name nor age was released. Under Virginia law, police are prevented from releasing the names of deceased crime victims who are juveniles unless consent is provided by parents.
A second juvenile suffered an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in the 10300 block of Steamboat Landing Lane in Burke on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the incident were immediately released.