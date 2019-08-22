A man who works as an officer at a juvenile detention center in Fairfax County has been arrested on four felony sex offenses involving a child, authorities said.

Clifton Townsend Jr., 60, of Leesburg, Va., was arrested Monday, officials with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Townsend works at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Bob Bermingham, director of court services for Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court — whose agency oversees the detention center — said there was “no indication that that type of behavior happened here.”

Bermingham said Townsend works as a probation counselor at the county’s juvenile detention center and works with youth in his job. He said Townsend had been with the facility since January 2015.

Since learning of the allegations Sunday, Bermingham said Townsend was put on administrative leave with pay and officials are “moving towards termination.”

Authorities gave no further details about Townsend’s connections to the victim. Police said in a statement that the “age and gender of the juvenile are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.”

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that “the victim is not associated with [Townsend’s] work” at the Fairfax facility.

Law enforcement officials said they learned of the accusations on Saturday but did not detail how they came to the attention of police.

Townsend is charged with rape, carnal knowledge of a child and two counts of sodomy. He is being held at the county jail without bond.

