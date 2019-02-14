A juvenile male was shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Ponds Street NE for the report of shooting just after 7 p.m. There they found the victim unconscious and not responsive, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Police did not provide additional details on the condition or age of the victim, but two law enforcement officials said that he was believed to be a 13-year-old.

Police said they were searching for a silver vehicle that fled the scene with four people inside, including one who wore an orange hoodie.

