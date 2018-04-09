A view of the Victor Cullen Center for young men in Sabillasville, Md., in July 2017. (Diane F. Evartt/Maryland Department of Juvenile Services)

Authorities said eight people have been charged in a disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in Western Maryland that stemmed from a fight between juveniles and erupted into some of the young people getting keys and radios and assaulting staff members.

Eight staffers at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County were assaulted Sunday morning by inmates, officials said in an statement. Three of the staff members were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. when Maryland State Police troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the juvenile center in the 6000 block of Cullen Drive in Sabillasville, Md.

Maryland State Police said the incident started when two juveniles got into a fight. That led others to get into “physical altercations with staff members.”

Some of the juveniles were able to get keys and radios from staff members during the assaults, according to police. At one point, some of the juveniles got out of the housing area and onto other parts of the center’s grounds. None escaped from the property, police said.

Some juveniles “kicked out a window, kicked an office trailer door and broke a trailer window,” according to police. They also allegedly took candy from a trailer they had broken in to, officials said.

Police set up a perimeter at the facility, and a Frederick County deputy who was trained as a negotiator spoke via radio with the juveniles who were involved in the incident.

Eventually, the juveniles surrendered, and authorities were able to go into the facility. The individuals were arrested without incident, according to the Maryland State Police. The investigation is ongoing.

A call to the Victor Cullen Center’s administrative office was not returned Monday.

Officials said three people at the center were charged as adults. One of those charged, Diego Glay, 19, was charged with second-degree assault and other charges. Two others, Daniel Ennos and Bernard Moore, both 17, were charged with first- and second-degree assault, plus other charges.

Five other people were charged as juveniles. Their names were not released because of their ages, according to police. The juveniles are charged with riot, second-degree assault and other charges.

All are in the custody of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, officials said.

The Victor Cullen Center opened in 1992 and later closed. It reopened in 2007 as a detention facility for teenage males who had little or no violent criminal histories, focusing on mental health therapy. According to a state website, it can care for about 48 boys ages 15 to 18.

The center originally opened in 1908 and was a sanatorium for people with tuberculosis. It was renamed in the late 1940s for Victor F. Cullen, a doctor and former member of Maryland’s Board of Health.

The center had at one point been considered a model of innovation and security. But in 2009, a state agency found troubles after 14 residents of the facility escaped following an incident that escalated after a resident would not get off the phone after his allotted time.

Several staffers were assaulted in that incident, and 14 of the young men escaped from one part of the facility and allegedly stole wire cutters and hammers that they used to get through layers of fencing. Some of those who escaped tried to steal vehicles, but all were eventually recaptured.