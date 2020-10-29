Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators are trying to determine if the officers were chasing the moped, which could be a violation of rules prohibiting pursuits for traffic violations. Two city officials with knowledge of the investigation have said it appears from the video the officers were in pursuit.

Authorities said the four officers in the vehicle have been put on leave with their police powers revoked as the investigation proceeds. They were part of a crime suppression team targeting areas around Kennedy Street.

Police have said the officers were trying to stop Hylton, who was driving a rented Revel electric scooter, because he was on the sidewalk and was not wearing a helmet. Police said they are trying to determine whether the officers had another reason for trying to stop Hylton, though Newsham said no illegal contraband was found and no serious crimes were reported in the area at the time.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) identified the officer who was driving as Terence Sutton, who joined the force in 2009. The other officers in the police vehicle were not identified.

Hylton’s death has angered family members and his community, who contend police chased Hylton to his death, and has prompted two nights of demonstrations outside the 4th District police station on Georgia Avenue that have turned volatile, with station windows broken Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The video from the driver begins shortly after the officers turn into the alley in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW. About halfway down the alley, it appears an officer turned off the emergency lights, but the cruiser still follows the moped at a close distance.

It also appears from the video that the driver activates his camera as he gets out of he cruiser, after the moped was stuck by the van. The video that precedes that point is the two minutes that automatically record and are saved once a body-worn camera is activated.

The District also released a 7-minute long video from the officer in the passenger seat that appears to begin well before the officers entered the alley. At one point, Hylton darts in front of the cruiser, at which point the emergency lights are activated. The video shows the cruiser and the moped turning down several streets before they enter the alley.

Newsham said police must turn on their cameras as soon as they initiate a traffic stop, generally at the same time they activate their emergency lights. Failing to do so, the chief said, “would be a very serious violation” that could lead to termination. Newsham said the department is investigating at what point the officers activated their cameras.

Police also said they are trying to determine the precise path of the moped and the officers. A surveillance video from a private home, broadcast by WRC-TV, shows a moped traveling along Kennedy Street with a police vehicle, its lights and siren activated, behind it.

Crowds gathered outside the 4th District police station for two nights had demanded additional details of the encounter, including the body camera video. At times, protesters and police clashed, with protesters smashing windows and throwing bottles and fireworks at officers and police spraying chemical irritants.

Police said that on Wednesday night 14 officers were injured, several of whom were hit by fireworks, one seriously enough that he was admitted to a hospital. Authorities could not say how many demonstrators were injured, though social media accounts indicated many were. Police said several shops and police vehicles were damaged and eight arrests were made.