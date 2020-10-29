Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators are trying to determine whether the police vehicle carrying four officers was chasing the moped, which could be a violation of rules prohibiting pursuits for traffic violations. Two city officials with knowledge of the investigation have said it appears from the video that the officers were in pursuit.

AD

Authorities said the four officers in the vehicle have been put on leave with their police powers revoked as the investigation proceeds. They were part of a crime suppression team targeting areas around Kennedy Street NW.

AD

Police have said the officers were trying to stop Hylton, who was driving a rented Revel electric scooter, because he was driving it on the sidewalk and was not wearing a helmet. Police said they are trying to determine whether the officers had another reason for trying to stop Hylton, though Newsham said no contraband was found and no serious crimes had been reported in the area at the time.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) identified the officer who was driving as Terence Sutton, who joined the force in 2009. The other officers in the police vehicle were not identified.

AD

Hylton’s death has angered family members and his community, who contend that police chased Hylton to his death, and has prompted two nights of demonstrations outside the 4th District police station on Georgia Avenue NW that have been volatile, with station windows broken Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The video from the driver begins shortly after the officers turn in to the alley in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW. About halfway along the alley, it appears that an officer turns off the emergency lights, but the cruiser still follows the moped at a close distance.

AD

It also appears from the video that the driver activates his camera as he gets out of he cruiser, after the moped and van collide. The video that precedes that point is the two minutes of video that are automatically saved once a body-worn camera is activated.

AD

The District also released a 7-minute video from the officer in the passenger seat that appears to begin well before the officers entered the alley. At one point, Hylton darts in front of the cruiser, and the vehicle’s emergency lights are activated. The video shows the cruiser and the moped turning on to several streets before they enter the alley.

Newsham said police must turn on their cameras as soon as they initiate a traffic stop, generally at the same time they activate their emergency lights. Failing to do so, the chief said, “would be a very serious violation” that could lead to being fired. Newsham said the department is investigating at what point the officers activated their cameras.

AD

Police also said they are trying to determine the precise path of the moped and the officers. A surveillance video from a private home, broadcast by WRC-TV, shows a moped traveling along Kennedy Street with a police vehicle, its lights and siren activated, behind it.

AD

Crowds that gathered outside the 4th District Station for two nights had demanded additional details of the encounter, including the body camera video. At times, protesters and police clashed, with protesters smashing windows and throwing bottles and fireworks at officers and police spraying chemical irritants.

Police said that Wednesday night, 14 officers were injured, with several of them hit by fireworks, one seriously enough that he was admitted to a hospital. Authorities could not say how many demonstrators were injured, though social media accounts indicated many were. Police said that several shops and police vehicles were damaged and that eight arrests were made.