But three months to the day after her birth, Hylton was killed in D.C. in an incident that has become another flash point in a national reckoning over the policing of minority communities. The incident has left another Black family grieving.

D.C. police said they tried to stop Hylton because he was riding a rental moped on the sidewalk and without a helmet on Oct. 23. Video from police body-worn cameras that was released Thursday shows officers in a vehicle tailing Hylton, before he exits an alley on Kennedy Street NW and collides with a passing van. Hylton died soon after.

The incident has sparked three nights of demonstrations outside the city’s 4th District police station and accusations that the police chased Hylton to his death. Investigators are trying to determine whether the officers were chasing the moped, which could be a violation of rules prohibiting pursuits for traffic violations. They are also looking at whether the officers may have had another reason to stop Hylton. The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the probe continues.

Karen Hylton, Karon Hylton’s mother, has been among the protesters and has demanded answers from city officials about her son’s death. She has declined a request for an interview, and a community member speaking on behalf of the family has said many were not yet ready to talk about Hylton’s death.

Charles Brown said he keeps going over his final conversation with his son about two weeks before his death. Brown said he was telling Hylton to prepare for his daughter’s future and to avoid some of the mistakes Brown had made as a young man.

“He was like, ‘Pops, you made your mistakes, but let me make mine,’ ” Brown said. “And that one mistake was all because he didn’t have a helmet riding a scooter? . . . That conversation haunts me to my very soul right now.”

Brown said Hylton was a D.C. native who grew up and lived in the Manor Park neighborhood, not far from where the crash occurred. Hylton attended Luke Seymour Academy High School and worked for his father, who is an electrician and lives in Southeast Washington.

Brown said Hylton was well-known around Kennedy Street NW, which is a commercial strip home to grocery stores, day cares and restaurants. He also was an aspiring rapper who appeared in at least one video. Brown remembers his broad smile.

“He was full of life,” Brown said. “Anyone that knows him, it was ‘Let’s go here. Let’s go there.’ . . . He lifted people up.”

Brown said his son was regularly harassed by the police in the area, part of what he says is a broader problem. One of the officers called out, “Karon,” after the crash, an indication that he had some familiarity with Hylton, the video from a body-worn camera shows. Hylton had convictions for misdemeanor drug charges in D.C. and other arrests, but no felonies.

Brown said he has watched the body camera video of the events leading to his son’s death but did not want to comment on them. He also said he was not ready to discuss whether he would like to see the officers involved fired or disciplined, but Brown, who said he served in the Army, said he had a general message for the police department.

“I’m a peaceful person,” Brown said. “I don’t have anything against anybody, but now I’m beginning to not like the police because they are allowing them to do this on a regular basis. It’s not right.”