Terence Sutton, a 12-year veteran of the police force, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.
A police supervisor, Andrew Zabavsky, was also charged with a federal obstruction of justice charge and conspiracy in connection with the incident.
The indictment, a rare criminal charge filed against a police officer involving an on-duty death in the District, came after some residents and members of the D.C. Council complained the case had lingered too long without resolution.
The charges come 11 months after the crash that killed 20-year-old Hylton. Police at the time said Sutton and other officers pursued Hylton the night of Oct. 23, 2020, after they spotted him riding a moped on the sidewalk and without a helmet.
In the days following the young man’s death, police and demonstrators clashed outside the 4th District police station on Georgia Avenue.
Sutton, who worked in a specialized crime suppression unit, has been on suspended duty since the fatal crash in the 700 block of Kennedy Street in Brightwood Park.
On the Friday night of the crash, Sutton, with three other officers in his cruiser, tried to stop Hylton, who was on a Revel Electric moped.
Videos from two D.C. police body-worn cameras show a police cruiser closely following the moped moments before Hylton left an alley and collided with a van. After the crash, Sutton left the cruiser and yelled “Karon,” indicating he had prior interactions with Hylton.
Then-D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators were trying to determine whether the officers in the vehicle were chasing the moped, which could be a violation of rules prohibiting pursuits for traffic violations. At a community meeting shortly after the incident, Newsham said, “Images we see out there suggest there was a police pursuit.”
Police also said they were trying to determine if the officers had other reasons to stop Hylton.
The crash followed months of demonstrations across the country over social justice and policing after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. It sparked a fierce debate in Brightwood Park and across the District about tactics some viewed an overly aggressive against Black residents, while others demanded police step up enforcement in a neighborhood suffering from open-air drug dealing, deadly gunfire and criminal street crews.
In April, the D.C. Council-appointed Police Reform Commission recommended sweeping changes in how police operate, including suspending specialized units such as the Gun Recovery Unit and crime suppression teams whose members are freed from answering 911 calls to focus on areas where violence is most acute.
The commission said officers in such units often use “aggressive stop, pursuit, and search tactics that bump up against — and sometimes cross — constitutional boundaries.” The report singled out the Hylton case, saying that “even when lawful, these tactics can “rapidly escalate and lead to police violence,” unfairly target Black neighborhoods and embody the “warrior’ model of policing.
Friends of Hylton said young men who hang out in the community knew Sutton, who they said was among the most visible of officers in Brightwood Park, and have contended officers looked for minor offenses as excuses to stop and search people.
Hylton’s family, friends and others questioned whether police should have followed Hylton for such minor offenses.
“As our community grieves and demands answers, we must ask: what was going to be accomplished by the chase and traffic stop for not wearing a helmet?” D.C. Council Member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and chair of the public safety committee said after the incident.
“Incidents like this show us the limits of policing and the ubiquity of Black residents’ interactions with law enforcement,” Allen said then. “When residents call for the reinvestment away from policing into social supports, and limiting Black residents’ contacts with law enforcement officers and the criminal justice system, this is why.”
