D.C. police said Brown was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Brown could not be reached for comment Sunday. Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said Brown interfered in the arrest of another protester “by attempting to cross over a police line in front of the 4th District station. Mr. Brown then assaulted a police officer.”
Metzger said Brown was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Police have said that Karon Hylton was riding an electric moped on a sidewalk without a helmet the night of Oct. 23 and that a squad car with four officers inside began pursuing Hylton. Body-camera video released by police shows that when Hylton emerged from an alley on to Kennedy Street, he collided with a van and suffered fatal injuries.
Vigils and protests have been held since Monday, both at the scene of the collision and outside the 4th District station less than a mile away. Redd said Brown had gone to the station Saturday because his family “is seeking greater transparency. That’s not happening. Of course I’m not surprised.”
Of the nine people arrested Saturday night, all were charged with assault on a police officer, six were charged with throwing stones or missiles and three were charged with resisting arrest.
Redd said the protests have been occurring organically without organizers or outside influences and “the only thing the power structures listen to, and respect, is the disruption of their economic engines.” Businesses along Georgia Avenue have been forced to board up their glass storefronts as the protests have erupted, and police have responded with pepper spray pellets and flash-bang munitions to push demonstrators away from the police station.