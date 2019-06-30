A kayaker is dead and two people are missing after separate boating incidents on Maryland waterways Saturday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in Anne Arundel County, after her kayak overturned near Horn Point around 3:30 p.m. Another kayaker tried to help the woman right her boat, but was unsuccessful, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

In another incident, authorities are searching for a 43-year-old boat mechanic in Curtis Bay, after an officer found a boat adrift around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The mechanic, Allan Van Dyke, of Glen Burnie, had gone out to test drive the boat, officials said. Authorities searched for him until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and resumed the search Sunday morning.

#BCoFD OPEN WATER RESCUE//7400 Graces Quarters Rd, Chase//6 Kayakers stuck in the water in the storm. Nothing further at this time D/T 4:31pm^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 29, 2019

UPDATE: OPEN WATER RESCUE//7400 Graces Quarters Rd, Middle River//all 6 kayakers were rescued successfully. No transports^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 29, 2019

National Resources Police say they are also looking for two people who went missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear if it is a land or water incident; their boat has not been found.

And, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department, six kayakers were rescued Saturday after they were stuck in the water during a storm.