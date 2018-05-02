The body of a kayaker has been recovered in the Severn River after he went missing a month ago. (Courtesy of Maryland Natural Resources Police)

A kayaker’s body was found in the Severn River a month after he went missing in rough waters, officials said, marking what was the state’s first boating fatality in a deadly start to the season.

The body of Jose Loza Ramirez, 21, of Annapolis, was found Tuesday just upstream from the Severn River Bridge, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Ramirez was the first person to die this boating season in Maryland. Since he went missing, there have been three more fatalities, making it the deadliest start to Maryland’s boating season in more than six years, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Candy Thomson, a Natural Resources Police spokeswoman, said in an email that Ramirez and a co-worker were working on a boat April 4 in the area of Chase Creek when they saw a floating work platform that had broken free.

They got a kayak from the home of a boat owner and had planned to bring the platform back to shore.

But they capsized in the 45-degree water. There was a small craft advisory in effect at the time of the incident and winds were about 20 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. The waves were between one and two feet.

Neither of the men was wearing a life jacket, Thomson said.

She said Ramirez’s co-worker managed to get to shore. A search was done by Natural Resources Police, along with assistance from a Maryland State Police helicopter, the Coast Guard and local fire and police agencies, Thomson said.

“Attempts to locate the victim were unsuccessful,” she said.

Ramirez’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for autopsy.