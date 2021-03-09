“It’s important that the brutal nature of this crime be considered and the attempt to cover up the crime not be ignored,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Sheila Bagheri said in court, arguing that Dunlap should be held without bond.

The victim, Lauren Elizabeth Charles, 40, appears to have been beaten and choked inside her home in North Kensington several days ago.

Bagheri said Charles suffered “blunt force trauma to her face, the back of her head, her neck and her hands . . . consistent with being hit with a heavy object.” An autopsy also revealed asphyxiation injuries and “a large fabric material found lodged in her throat,” Bagheri added.

Charles worked for Leidos, a large defense contractor and IT company in Reston.

“We are stunned and saddened by this loss,” Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone said in a statement, adding: “For more than six years, Lauren worked diligently for our company, performing important work in support of our customers. She was a talented individual with a bright future and will be missed.”

Dunlap has been charged with first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Dunlap’s attorney during the hearing, Pamela Duran, did not address the specific allegations in court but said he has been working as an insurance agent for the past 2 1 /2 years and “has been doing a good job.”

She asked that he be allowed to be released from jail, perhaps with a GPS monitor.

Montgomery County District Judge Victor Del Pino ordered Dunlap held without bond.

“Due to the nature of the offense, I do believe that the offender poses a danger to the community,” the judge said.

Allen Wolf, the head public defender in Montgomery County, said the evidence presented by detectives so far appears to be thin.

“In my 35 years as a practicing attorney, I’ve never seen the police present so little evidence to charge a member of our community with such a serious crime.” Wolf said, noting that for all the details in the police charging document about a ransacked house and blood spatter, there was little tying Dunlap to the actual killing. “The charging papers say she was murdered, they’re separated, and he discovered her body in their house. It just seems like they arrested Mr. Dunlap before investigating.”

It was Dunlap who called 911 at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, investigators said. He “stated that he had returned home from church and found his wife deceased in the residence,” detectives wrote in an affidavit filed in court.

“The police, immediately upon arrival, detected a strong odor of bleach,” Bagheri added.

They also spotted what appeared to be blood on one of his hands, according to charging documents. Going further in the house, they found Charles dead in a first-floor bedroom — near an empty bottle of bleach — that had been ransacked. Dresser drawers had been yanked out and thrown around the room. The bed had been tipped to its side.

“There was blood found underneath the bed, underneath the mattress and on the bottom of the dresser drawers,” Bagheri said.

Detectives also found blood on the floor and walls in the bedroom but nowhere else in the house.

“The evidence would indicate that Charles was injured and bleeding prior to the ransacking,” detectives wrote.

Police also found plastic packaging from a paper towel six-pack in the trash and — outside the home on top of a retaining wall — a scrub brush still dripping with water, court records state.

Detectives brought Dunlap to police headquarters for questioning.

He told them he and his wife were effectively separated because she was upset he was switching job locations, according to court records. He said he had been sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

The night before, Dunlap allegedly told the investigators, he and Charles had watched a movie before they went to their bedrooms to sleep around 1 a.m.

“When Dunlap awoke on [Sunday], he stated that he made himself breakfast, walked the dogs and went to church,” detectives wrote.

He said church lasted from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to detectives.

When Dunlap got home, the court records assert he told investigators, he went upstairs to change, came down, stopped in the kitchen and went to check on his wife. He said he found her dead, went out to the porch, sat down and called 911, according to charging documents.

During the questioning, detectives clearly tried to chip away at his story.

They asked Dunlap if anyone else had been in the home since Saturday evening. He allegedly said no — just him and his wife. He also allowed that when he came home from church, he had to unlock the deadbolt, court records state. That, coupled with how two other doors were locked when police arrived and no signs of a break-in, led investigators to believe no one else had been in the home. And they indicated in their affidavit that the crime was so violent that anyone asleep in the house — even upstairs — would have heard an intruder.

“Investigation thus far would indicate that the subject(s) responsible for this crime took a significant amount of time to attempt to clear the scene and destroy evidence on Charles’s body,” investigators wrote, adding that Dunlap was the only person in the home and “admits he can not provide any other explanation of what could have happened to Charles.”