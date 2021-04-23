“I’ve known Fairfax all my life and know the quality of the department and the quality of the government,” Davis said. “With the changes we have seen in policing across the country, Fairfax is going to be a big piece of that in leading reform.”

Davis, the son of a Prince George’s County cop, grew up in College Park and served as a top deputy in the same department his father worked in, before leading the Anne Arundel police department and then taking the top job in Baltimore, where he served from 2015 to 2018.

Davis held the position during a period of tumult following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, which sparked riots that scarred the city and shook trust in the police department. Davis negotiated and helped usher in changes mandated by a Justice Department consent decree and rolled out body-worn cameras, before he was pushed out by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh amid a spike in shootings.

In Anne Arundel County, he embedded mental health professionals with police officers to respond to crisis calls and became the first police chief in Maryland to require officers to carry naloxone to treat drug overdoses.

Since 2018, he has worked for private security firms, as well as in teaching roles in policing at American University and Catholic University.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said he was impressed by Davis’s varied background.

“He has a long history of advocating for police reform,” McKay said. “All the departments he was in, he was lauded by troops. He’s been on the cutting edge of policing. He’s a fair person. I think he’ll be a good fit.”

Davis will replace Deputy County Executive for Public Safety Dave Rohrer, who has been acting as interim chief since former police chief Edwin C. Roessler retired in February. Roessler carved out a reputation as a reformer, but police unions and some of the department’s 1,400 rank-and-file officers criticized his leadership and said morale suffered during his tenure.

Brad Carruthers, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77, said he was satisfied with the choice and thought his membership would be as well. The union had called for Roessler’s resignation.

“I think going outside the department is a very positive move,” Carruthers said. “He’s been faced with many challenges in all three jurisdictions he has served in and brings that experience to Fairfax to help rebuild the department.”

Republican Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity (Springfield) said it was a tough time to be a police chief, but he thought Davis was up to the task.

“The interesting thing about him is there aren’t many police chief candidates who have gotten into academia and really researched police reform,” Herrity said. “He has experience in majority-minority communities. He understands the importance of keeping victims at the forefront and working with the community.”