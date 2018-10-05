A 48-year-old Maryland man was convicted this week of killing a KFC co-worker after they had gotten off work in downtown Wheaton, Md., officials said Friday.

Elmer M. Campos-Martinez, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces a possible life term in prison. After a two-week trial, a jury convicted him Thursday of killing Dania de Guerra, 21.

On Nov. 6, de Guerra was reported missing after she did not return home from her evening shift. She always returned home, police said, walking the few blocks to the home she shared with her husband and their 4-year-old child.

As investigators tried to find de Guerra, they learned that she had been having a romantic relationship with Campos-Martinez. On Nov. 10, her body was found — with traumatic injuries to her head and face — behind two large trash disposal bins just a block from the restaurant. Within hours, investigators charged Campos-Martinez with murder.

“The defendant disclosed to investigators that the victim was upset with him and wanted to break up,” detectives wrote in a charging document.

Campos-Martinez will go before Judge Cheryl A. McCally in Montgomery County Circuit Court for sentencing.

“Ending a relationship shouldn’t mean ending a life,” Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to a stiff sentence.”