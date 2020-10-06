The intruder drew a pistol and asked the victim for all his money, the prosecutor’s office said. After he took the victim’s wallet, with more than $200 in it, the prosecutor’s office said, the intruder demanded more money.
Fearing for his safety, the victim offered to drive the intruder to an ATM, the prosecutors said. Over the ensuing hour, the intruder “forced the victim” to drive to eight ATMs in Maryland to get $1500, according to the prosecutors. The intruder then demanded to be returned to Ninth Street, but before they got there, the victim jumped from the vehicle, and escaped, the prosecutors said.
In a statement the prosecutor’s office said Kareem Davis, 19, of the District was arrested Tuesday and charged in a criminal complaint with kidnapping.
In a separate statement, the D.C. police said the arrest was made by the police and the FBI’s violent crime task force.