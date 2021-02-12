His body was found Feb. 3 by police officers called by an employee at the law office worried about a possible burglary. Authorities said they believe Bregman had been killed the night of Jan. 30 after he invited a woman to his apartment and, during the visit, she unlocked a door to allow access to other assailants.

Court charging documents state police found surveillance cameras and a damaged camcorder on the victim’s bedroom floor, and that much of the incident was captured on audio and video.

Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said the suspects conspired with others to rob Bregman, who was shot multiple times during the break-in. “This was not a random incident,” the chief said.

Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville, and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21, of Lanham, were each charged with first- and second-degree murder and home invasion. They were also charged with assault. Gonga was charged with using a firearm during a violent crime and illegal possession of a handgun.

Both defendants are being held without bail. Attorneys were not listed in online court documents. Hamill said neither has a criminal record.

There was no answer Friday night at numbers listed for Hassan’s relatives.

George Gonga, who identified himself as Caleb Gonga’s father, said Friday that his son’s attorney told him “we should not give any information out.” Informed that a news story would be published, he said, “How can you write a story when it’s not true?”

He declined to identify the attorney.

Bregman grew up in Prince George’s County and attended law school at the University of Maryland. He had been a practicing defense attorney for decades, a firefighter and paramedic with the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department, a Maryland forensic death investigator and a 16-year reserve officer with the D.C. police.

News of his death circulated among defense attorney forums, and those who had worked with him shared stories of a man who was quick to offer his help, his expertise and his time.

“He was nothing but a pillar in the legal community,” David Zwanetz, a criminal defense attorney in Columbia, Md., said after the killing. “A young star, somebody that everybody knew was bright.”

He was unmarried and did not have children, friends said.

The charging documents state that an employee went to Bregman’s apartment and office on Feb. 3 after having not heard from him for several days. She found the residence unsecured and a back door ajar. Inside, police said, she found rooms in disarray and called 911.

Police said they found Bregman dead inside a room used as an office. He had been shot multiple times, and there were bullet holes in a tan cabinet.

The charging document says some rooms were ransacked, including items knocked over, and drywall was damaged. Police said there were signs of a struggle.

Police said video from exterior and interior security cameras, as well as a camcorder that was found inside, revealed key details.

Charging documents say the video shows a woman identified as Hassan with Bregman inside the apartment. At 8:30 p.m., police said, she left Bregman in a bedroom, walked downstairs and unlocked the front door. She then returned to the bedroom, police said.

Police said that at 10:10 p.m., three people wearing masks and carrying firearms entered the apartment and confronted Bregman. After he was shot, police said, the intruders left with property through a back door. The charging documents identify Gonga as the person suspected of shooting Bregman.

The charging documents state that police learned by reviewing phone records that Hassan “had arranged to meet with the victim at his residence,” and that plans were made “via social media and text messages.”

Hamill said police do not believe Bregman represented either Hassan or Gonga in his legal practice, and said police weren’t prepared to speak on his possible connections to the other suspects.