In a separate statement, Leesburg police said fliers promoting the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found outside residences in southeast Leesburg. The fliers appeared to have been distributed randomly, the statement said, and also cited topics discussed at recent Loudoun school board meetings.
The school board has addressed controversial issues recently. One person was arrested at a raucous meeting Tuesday at which the board discussed the district’s transgender rights policy and racial equity plans.
The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Loyal White Knights, based in North Carolina, is one of the largest and most active Klan groups in the country, according to the website of the Anti-Defamation League.
Loudoun and Leesburg authorities asked that anyone with information about the fliers contact them.