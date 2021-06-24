Fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan were found outside homes and a police station in Northern Virginia on Thursday morning, authorities said.

In a statement, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it had received reports of the fliers, which were found in the driveways of several homes in Ashburn.

The fliers were found in plastic bags weighed down with birdseed, the statement said, and referenced topics discussed at recent Loudoun County School Board meetings. There was no indication that the households where the fliers were left were targeted, according to the statement.

In a separate statement, Leesburg police said fliers promoting the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found outside residences in southeast Leesburg. The fliers appeared to have been distributed randomly, the statement said, and also cited topics discussed at recent Loudoun school board meetings.

The school board has addressed controversial issues recently. One person was arrested at a raucous meeting Tuesday at which the board discussed the district’s transgender rights policy and racial equity plans.

The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Loyal White Knights, based in North Carolina, is one of the largest and most active Klan groups in the country, according to the website of the Anti-Defamation League.

Loudoun and Leesburg authorities asked that anyone with information about the fliers contact them.