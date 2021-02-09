There were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported as a result of the incident, which occurred June 7 in Richmond.
Rogers was originally sentenced to six years in prison but appealed the conviction. Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor opted not to move forward with three felony charges against Rogers, citing “inadequate” hate crime legislation.
“While I believe his hateful and bigoted motivations should have him behind bars even longer, the Virginia Code is not helpful,” Taylor said in a statement, adding that her commitment is to keep county residents “safe and this bigoted heinous Klansman is off the streets.”
Rogers has been behind bars since June 7. Henrico County Ciruit Court ruled that he would get credit for the time he has already served.
George Townsend, Roger’s attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Townsend had argued protesters who were struck put themselves in the vehicle’s way, according to reports from the Associated Press.