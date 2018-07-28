Residents in Virginia found Ku Klux Klan fliers on their front lawns Friday, marking the third time this year that the hate group’s propaganda has been reported in Loudoun County.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found 23 KKK fliers in front of homes on Amelia and Alder avenues in Sterling after residents alerted authorities.

The homes that received the fliers, which were placed in plastic bags filled with birdseed, did not appear to be targeted, according to the sheriff's office. Some of the bags were also found in front of a Leesburg business, the sheriff’s office said.

Loudoun County residents found similar KKK propaganda in bags weighed down with candy around the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this year and again in February.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to the fliers to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.