A knife was drawn and someone was pinned against a wall Sunday night during a dispute in the H Street NE corridor, according to D.C. police.

An argument was going on about 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of H Street when the knife was drawn, police said. In addition to pushing one person against a wall, police said, the knife-wielder throw someone else to the ground.

Police were called, and one person was taken into custody and a knife was seized, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.