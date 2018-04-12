(Washington Post Staff Photo)

A knife-wielding man tried to commandeer a Metrobus in New Carrollton after ordering off the driver and passengers, but was foiled by an anti-theft safety system, police said.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening near the intersection of Riverdale and Annapolis roads in Prince George’s County, according to Metro Transit Police.

Officials said Tariq Kirkland, 38, got on an F4 Metrobus in the 7700 block of Rivderdale Road and pulled out a knife as he tried to rob a passenger.

When the Metrobus operator heard the commotion, he pulled over and called the transit agency’s operations center. Kirkland then walked to the front of the bus, brandished the knife and ordered the driver and 16 passengers to get off the bus.

Armed with a knife, Tariq Kirkland, 38, tried to hijack a Metrobus in New Carrollton, Md. (Metro Transit Police)

Kirkland then got in the driver’s seat and tried to take off with the bus, according to police. But he couldn’t move it because of a safety feature that “prevents an unauthorized person from taking control,” according to a statement from Metro Transit Police.

The bus operator flagged down a Prince George’s County police officer, who detained Kirkland until Metro Transit Police arrived.

Kirkland faces charges of attempted robbery, first-degree assault and attempted armed carjacking.

No one was injured in the incident.