short_url=https://wapo.st/2qqqZYU, path=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/knife-carrying-man-tries-to-steal-metrobus-after-ordering-off-driver-passengers-in-maryland/2018/04/12/158086f0-3e34-11e8-a7d1-e4efec6389f0_story.html, display_summary={date=1523528020, blurb=The man was stopped by an anti-theft system on the bus., headline=Knife-carrying man tries to steal Metrobus after ordering off driver, passengers in Maryland}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"> <p>A knife-wielding man tried to commandeer a Metrobus in New Carrollton after ordering off the driver and passengers, but was foiled by an anti-theft safety system, police said.</p> <p>The incident unfolded Wednesday evening near the intersection of Riverdale and Annapolis roads in Prince George’s County, according to Metro Transit Police.</p> <p>Officials said Tariq Kirkland, 38, got on an F4 Metrobus in the 7700 block of Rivderdale Road and pulled out a knife as he tried to rob a passenger. </p> <p>When the Metrobus operator heard the commotion, he pulled over and called the transit agency’s operations center. Kirkland then walked to the front of the bus, brandished the knife and ordered the driver and 16 passengers to get off the bus. </p> <p channel="wp.com" class="interstitial-link"> <i>[<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/dr-gridlock/wp/2018/03/28/metro-pulls-10-percent-of-its-bus-fleet-from-service-after-mysterious-engine-failure/?utm_term=.9a45c814e08a" shape="rect">Metro pulls 10 percent of its bus fleet from service after mysterious engine failure</a>]</i> </p><div class="inline-content inline-photo-left" style="width:300px;"> <a name="ce662da0c63e010407b1ad5c327a4134098fd689"></a> <img alt="" class="unprocessed" data-hi-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1024w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/12/Local/Images/tkirkland_2.jpg?uuid=zusemj43Eein0eTv7GOJ8A" data-low-res-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/12/Local/Images/tkirkland_2.jpg?uuid=zusemj43Eein0eTv7GOJ8A" data-raw-src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/12/Local/Images/tkirkland_2.jpg?uuid=zusemj43Eein0eTv7GOJ8A" src="https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/12/Local/Images/tkirkland_2.jpg?uuid=zusemj43Eein0eTv7GOJ8A"/> <span class="pb-caption">Armed with a knife, Tariq Kirkland, 38, tried to hijack a Metrobus in New Carrollton, Md. (Metro Transit Police)</span> </div> <p>Kirkland then got in the driver’s seat and tried to take off with the bus, according to police. Dana Hedgpeth is a Washington Post reporter, working in the early morning to report on traffic, crime and other local issues. She joined The Post in 1999. From traffic jams to Metro problems, overnight mayhem and other quirky news, she's the early bird in the newsroom. Dana joined The Post in 1999 and has spent more than a decade covering the D.C. area's Metrorail and bus systems, local government, courts, and federal and military spending, plus the defense, commercial real estate and manufacturing industries. She joined The Post in 1999. , affiliations=Native American Journalists Association, employeeID=000006851, expertise=Reporter covering local breaking news, twitter=@postmetrogirl, bio_page=https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/dana-hedgpeth/, byline=Dana Hedgpeth, email=dana.hedgpeth@washpost.com, slug=dana-hedgpeth, image=https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/washpost/8e879998-f43b-4d9a-bb68-000374970048.png, last_updated=2018-03-22T20:20:02.830Z, longBio=Dana Hedgpeth is The Washington Post’s local reporter on early-morning breaking news. From traffic jams to Metro problems, overnight mayhem and other quirky news, she’s the early bird in the newsroom.  