No details were immediately available about why the disappearance was considered a homicide.
In an interview with the child’s mother that was broadcast on Facebook Live, the parent said she fell asleep with the child on top of her. When she awoke, according to the video, the child was not breathing.
The mother said in the interview that she “panicked,” put the child in a car seat and put it in the trash. Asked why she didn’t call police or paramedics for help, she said, “It was just fear.”
Police previously said they were unable to verify or refute the account. They had said detectives were aware of the Facebook Live video and confirmed the woman interviewed is Kyon’s mother.
In a Friday news release, police said they went to the mother’s apartment on May 7 after being asked to check on Kyon’s welfare.