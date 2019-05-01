The Chemical and Nuclear Engineering Building at the University of Maryland in College Park was evacuated after the fire on May 1, 2019. (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

A lab experiment gone awry sparked a fire at the University of Maryland in College Park and forced the evacuation of a building, police said.

The fire, which occurred at the Chemical and Nuclear Engineering Building before noon on Wednesday, started after a chemical reaction from the experiment, University of Maryland police said.

The fire has been extinguished and the building is being ventilated, said Michael Yourishin, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Sixteen people, including 11 firefighters, were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations, the fire department said.

The area around the building will remain closed as the fire department investigates, police said.

