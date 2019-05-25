A man was seriously injured Saturday in a house fire in the District that broke out after gasoline was used indoors in renovation work, the D.C. fire department said.

The man was rescued and brought down a ladder from the second floor of the house in the 400 block of 19th Street NE, the fire department said.

Another person was also helped from the house, the department said.

According to the fire department, the blaze resulted from contractors’ use of gasoline to remove paint and tiles from the basement. Vapors were ignited, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear what ignited them.

The house is in the Kingman Park area, about a half-mile northwest of RFK Stadium.

