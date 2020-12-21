A Landover man was arrested Friday night and now faces dozens of charges, including murder, in the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old man in his driveway that preceded a crime spree, according to police.

Robert Hill, 31, was arrested less than an hour after officers with Prince George’s County police were called to the 500 block of Pacer Drive in Landover for a reported shooting, the department said in a news release. Authorities said they found 63-year-old Clifford Ellis in his driveway with a gunshot wound.

After Hill shot Ellis, police said, he stole Ellis’s pickup truck, attempted to steal “several other vehicles,” broke into a home and then attempted to break into a second house.

Police said they later located Hill at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glacier Avenue in the Capitol Heights area. He was arrested and later charged with “dozens of crimes,” police said, including first and second degree murder and robbery.

He is being held without bond at the county jail. Online court records did not list an attorney for Hill in the case.