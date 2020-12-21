After Hill shot Ellis, police said, he stole Ellis’s pickup truck, attempted to steal “several other vehicles,” broke into a home and then attempted to break into a second house.
Police said they later located Hill at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glacier Avenue in the Capitol Heights area. He was arrested and later charged with “dozens of crimes,” police said, including first and second degree murder and robbery.
He is being held without bond at the county jail. Online court records did not list an attorney for Hill in the case.