A Landover motorcyclist died Saturday in a chain-reaction crash in Charles County, Md., that was touched off when a driver crossed the centerline of a road, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified as Timothy Anthony Brown, 54, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the La Plata area around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after an SUV crossed the centerline of Radio Station Road. The SUV struck an ice cream truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, and the truck flipped over.

That caused several other vehicles to crash, including Brown’s motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said. Brown was flown to a hospital, where he died.

The SUV struck a tree and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said. Bystanders, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, helped pull out the driver.

The SUV’s driver and the driver of the ice cream truck were flown to a hospital. Another person was also injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Three other people who were involved did not require treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The incident remained under investigation Sunday.

