That caused several other vehicles to crash, including Brown’s motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said. Brown was flown to a hospital, where he died.
The SUV struck a tree and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said. Bystanders, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, helped pull out the driver.
The SUV’s driver and the driver of the ice cream truck were flown to a hospital. Another person was also injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Three other people who were involved did not require treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The incident remained under investigation Sunday.
