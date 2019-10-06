A Landover motorcyclist died Saturday in a chain-reaction crash in Charles County, Md., that was touched off when a driver crossed the centerline of a road, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified as Timothy Anthony Brown, 54, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the La Plata area around 3:50 p.m. Saturday after an SUV crossed the centerline of Radio Station Road. The SUV struck an ice cream truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, and the truck flipped over.