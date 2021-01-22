The two were detained Thursday night, just hours after, police said, they shot and killed the 16-year-old during an argument in an abandoned apartment in the 8100 block of 14th Ave.
Police were called to the building for a report of a shooting at about 9:15 p.m., authorities said. Officers found the wounded teen inside, where he was pronounced dead.
Two hours later, at about 11:30 p.m., detectives were still investigating the shooting scene when one officer inside the building heard a noise from a back bedroom window, the department said.
Officials said the officer, who has not been identified, walked to the window and realized there were people outside. The officer said that he was with the police, and the people shouted “anti-police statements” at him, according to the department.
The people outside opened fire, shooting once at the officer and “narrowly” missing him, police said.
Other officers on scene, who were outside the apartment building apprehended Sanchez Perez and Jurado after the shooting, police said.
Online court records did not list attorneys for Park and Jurado in the case.