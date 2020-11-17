Police identified the officer as Cpl. Vincent Simmel, a member of the regional investigation division who has been with the department for nine years. Police said he has been placed on routine administrative leave.
The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday outside a liquor store in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park. Police said Simmel was in uniform and working in a part-time job at the liquor store when the store manager asked him to remove a person, later identified as Gutierrez, for “agitating the customers.”
According to police, the store manager said Gutierrez had previously been banned from the store.
When Simmel escorted Gutierrez out of the store, police said Gutierrez became upset and pulled a knife, then threatened to kill the officer. He ignored Simmel’s loud commands to drop the knife and advanced toward Simmel with the knife drawn, police said. Simmel fired and struck Gutierrez in the abdomen, police said.
The officer was not injured and an investigation into the incident is continuing.
Interim County Police Chief Hector Velez previously said that store video footage indicated that the shooting was “absolutely” justified. He said the officer had not been issued a body camera.
Gutierrez’s family could not immediately be reached.
Martin Weil contributed to this report.