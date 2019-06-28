A raging fire broke out Friday night at a three-story house on a secluded road in the Great Falls area of northwestern Fairfax County, Va., authorities said.

The blaze apparently started in the garage of the large house on Clarks Branch Road. The road runs through a wooded area near the Potomac River.

At one point, firefighters were forced to confine their operations to the outside of the structure, the county fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

