A brush fire broke out Tuesday evening in Northeast Washington, the D.C. fire department reported.

The fire appeared to be near Gallatin Street and Fort Totten Drive, north of Fort Totten Park and west of the Metro tracks.

The fire department described it as a “large brush fire”, and estimated that it involved two acres. No injuries were reported and there was no indication of any threat to buildings.

It was not clear how the fire started.

The fire department was apparently alerted after someone reported smoke in a wooded area.

The first fire fighters to reach the scene summoned additional equipment.

