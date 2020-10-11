The firefighters union said the blaze, which apparently involved townhouses in the northern part of the city brought engines and trucks from all over Baltimore.
The union said the fire in the Park Heights section involved “multiple townhouses.” The location given by the fire department was the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. It is between Greenspring Avenue and Pimlico Road.
Reporters for various news outlets said on Twitter that there had been accounts of one or more explosions.
“Neighbors say they heard a big boom, looked out the windows and saw a massive flame in the sky.” said reporter Annie Rose Ramos, in a Twitter posting.
“Then there was a second boom,’ Ramos, a reporter for WJZ tweeted. “Eyewitness said it sounded like a sonic boom,” she said.
A woman who was visting at a house near the blaze told Ramos she saw people running from the apparent blast site.
She said they were “crying in pain from massive burns on their arm,” according to Ramos.
A tweet from a man who was apparently a Baltimore resident said there “was definitely an explosion.” He said it “shook our house pretty hard.”