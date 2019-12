It was the most serious leak of its kind recorded in the county this year, said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for Frederick Fire and Rescue.

Authorities said just before 8 a.m., a strong odor of gas was reported in the 13000 block of Sam Hill Lane in the Mount Airy neighborhood. After recording high levels of natural gas, authorities began going door to door to evacuate all of the houses along Sam Hill Lane, Larson Lane, and Lomar Drive. A shuttle bus transported residents to a shelter nearby while investigators from BG&E located the leak underneath a driveway.