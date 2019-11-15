There was “physical contact” between the student and the teacher before the “teacher then engages in a physical assault of that student,” Stawinski said.

Investigators spent several hours Friday interviewing 40 students and staff who witnessed the interaction and are working to determine what sparked the “extremely violent” reaction from the teacher, Stawinski said.

The video has been circulating on social media and Stawinski warned that “no video captures the entirety of a set of circumstances.”

The student involved is a 17-year-old senior and the teacher is in her 30s, said Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools. The teacher has been with the school system since November 2018, Goldson said. Police said they would release the teacher’s name after she has been formally charged.

The incident occurred in what Goldson said is a “core content” class which could cover topics such as math, science or English.

“I am extremely disappointed by the horrific actions that took place today,” Goldson said.

Goldson said someone hit an emergency button in the classroom, launching school security to the scene to break up the fight.

Neither the student nor the teacher required medical attention, police said.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said she was “absolutely irate” watching the video depicting “reprehensible” behavior but added it doesn’t represent the other teachers who work for the school system.

“Everything about this particular incident was completely unacceptable,” Alsobrooks said. “This was deeply disturbing . . . we will ensure that this does not continue to happen in our classrooms.”

