According to police, the 17-year-old student approached Noirie because she was upset the teacher had contacted her parents the previous evening.

The student admits she stepped on Noirie’s foot and bumped into her with her shoulder. Noire’s reaction to this was “extremely violent,” according to police.

AD

School security broke up the fight after someone reportedly hit an emergency button in the classroom. Neither Noirie nor the student required medical attention, police said. Police said they are also seeking charges against the student.

AD

Noirie has worked in the school system since November 2018.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks described the behavior depicted in the video, which has been circulating on social media, as “reprehensible.”

Noirie could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday. Noirie has worked in the school system since November 2018.

AD