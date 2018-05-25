The case of a man who was assaulted and injured outside of his home and died months later has been ruled a homicide, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

The ruling came in the death of Robert Proctor, 62, who was attacked outside his home in District Heights on Jan. 11 after he got into a verbal altercation with someone, police said.

Proctor did not immediately seek medical attention but was rushed to the hospital several days later when he had symptoms of a brain injury, police said.

Proctor underwent surgery and was in rehabilitation before he died April 5. An autopsy determined he died of complications from his head injuries, police said.

In a separate case, police said the case of an 18-year-old who was shot in 2016 and died 18 months later also has been ruled a homicide.

Ki Johnson, 18, of Laurel, was shot after an argument with another man on Feb. 29, 2016, in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road, police said. In October of the following year, Johnson went to the hospital for breathing issues and died that day.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to injuries from the gunshot wound he sustained, police said.

Police said that they have strong leads in both cases and that neither incident was a random crime.