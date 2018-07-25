Fire broke out Tuesday night around the corner from Farragut Square and three or four blocks from the White House. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Fire broke out late Tuesday night in a commercial building in Washington around the corner from Farragut Square and three or four blocks from the White House.

The blaze broke out in a four story building in the 1700 block of I Street NW, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury.

According to the department, the fire broke out in a rooftop bar, and came to involve parts of the walls and flooring. Sprinklers helped contain it, and it was “knocked down” by about 10 p.m., the department said. It was not clear whether anyone was in the bar when the blaze began.

As of late Tuesday no cause had been determined, the fire department said. Investigators were trying to find it, according to the department.