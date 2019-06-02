Hail cascaded onto the streets, walks and lawns of Washington on Sunday evening, rattling, bouncing and testing the descriptive powers of the populace. People seemed equal to the occasion.

Convention generally requires that hailstones, in their size, if not their icy irregularity, be likened to various pieces of recreational equipment, such as golf balls, ping-pong balls and marbles.

And they were. In the current era it is possible not merely to make such comparisons, but to duly and quickly document them. Photographs were plentiful online showing the hailstones resting in people’s palms after ripping through their gardens.

“Incredible,” one Washington resident said on Twitter. “Never seen anything like this in DC.”

People also assessed the hail from the traditional coin-based viewpoint, likening its size to quarters or dimes or nickels.

Others made produce comparisons, speaking of “pea-sized” hailstones. Still others deployed semi-psychological terms.

“Insane hail” was reported in the Aspen Hill section of Montgomery County. “This is madness,” said a storm witness in the District’s Glover Park neighborhood.

“Crazy hail storm” in the District, Kayla Blado said. In four years in the city, she said, “I haven’t seen anything like it.”

Another storm witness agreed, proclaiming, “Never have I seen hail like this before, much less in Cleveland Park.”

Occupations appeared to affect responses. Laura Hayes, a food editor for a local publication, called for a hail-based contest.

“First bartender to make a cocktail with artisanal hail cubes wins.” she proposed.

A reporter named Andrew Small noticed that many posted photos showed hailstones striking the well-tended outdoor amenities of Washington houses.

It prompted him to suggest that a subtext of the hail story seemed to be “patio bragging.”

From photos and accounts, it appeared that hail struck city and suburb alike, landing on green lawns, wooden decks and auto rooftops, as well as ricocheting off neatly paved flagstone patios.

The hailstones came from thunderstorms that swept across the region in the early evening.

A few thousand utility customers in Northern Virginia and in Montgomery County lost power, and wires, branches and trees fell in Montgomery, authorities said.

The hail prodded recollection of the meteorology of Shakespeare’s Othello, in which the title character asks, “Are there no stones in heaven but what serve for the thunder?”

The storms left Washington in time for some to spot rainbows.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news