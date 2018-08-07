Thieves in Montgomery County have targeted the coins used to pay for cleaning clothis. (iStock/iStock)

It costs hard cash to clean soiled clothes, and in Montgomery County burglars have been breaking into apartment house laundry rooms to try to collect the coins, the county police said.

They listed seven recent incidents in the Gaithersburg and Germantown areas in which they said efforts were made to get cash from coin machines.

.Police said they thought the same person or people may have been involved in each case. They said a tool was used to force open the coin machines and tke the money.

Five incidents were described as burglaries, one as an attempted burglary and one as a theft. They occurred between May 28 and July 13.

Six incidents involved laundry rooms or laundry coin machines. One involved a forced entry into a community center; no mention of laundry was made in the description of that incident.

Many factors determine the amount of money found at any time in the machines’ coin boxes. But according to some estimates, the boxes could contain as much as $100 or more.