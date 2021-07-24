Prince George’s police are investigating a homicide on Laurel Bowie Road. (iStock)By Stephanie LaiToday at 6:39 p.m. EDTBy Stephanie LaiToday at 6:39 p.m. EDTShareA man in Prince George’s County was found shot to death on Saturday afternoon.Prince George’s County police said officers found the man about 1 p.m. outside on the 13300 block of Laurel Bowie Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said on Twitter.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDetectives are working to establish a motive and potential suspects in the shooting, police said. Tracking D.C.-area homicidesToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.