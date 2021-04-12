Police said the men, who are related, got into an argument with 39-year-old Jerome Micos Dozier before he was shot and killed in the 7300 block of Landover Road in Laurel on March 9.
Police were called to a business there at 3:15 p.m. and found Dozier with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Police suspect that Stephan Wilson pulled the trigger, the department said in the news release. He has been charged with murder, assault and weapons charges and is being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center until he can be extradited to Prince George’s County.
Andre Wilson also faces charges of murder and assault and is being held without bond at the Prince George’s County jail, police said.