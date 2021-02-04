Laurel police said his death is being investigated as a homicide, but did not say how he died. His body was released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will perform an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Bregman was born in the District and raised in Prince George’s County, according to a biography on his website. He was a member of the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department, though he was not actively serving at the time of his death. He also had worked as a reserve officer with the D.C. police in Washington for 16 years.
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee announced Bregman’s death in an internal email to the department Wednesday night. Contee wrote that Bregman owned his own private practice law firm and had served as a forensic death investigator for the state of Maryland.
“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Contee wrote.
There are about 100 reserve police officers on the D.C. force. They are volunteers who receive full law enforcement training and help out with a number of functions, including patrol.
Reserve officers are typically armed and work about 24 hours per month. They do not get paid but are sworn and can make arrests. Some reserve officers have retired from other police departments.