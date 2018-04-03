A Laurel man who was driven to a shopping center for help after being shot Monday has died.

Joseph Healy, 29, was shot near Avebury Drive in Laurel about 2 p.m. Monday and was taken to the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road for aid, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting found Healy in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are working to determine a suspect in the killing and do not think this was a random crime.