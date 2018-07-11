A man from Laurel, Md., in northern Prince George’s County, died after being hit with a chair in a fight, the Laurel police said. (iStock/iStock)

A Laurel, Md. man was fatally injured last month when he was struck in the head with a chair during a fight, the Laurel police said.

Laurel is a city in the northern part of Prince George’s County, and has its own police department.

According to the Laurel police, Sik Kim, 47, was struck June 4, and died ten days later from complications of his head injuries.

A resident of the Laurel area of Howard County, Md., identified as Maury Wayne Harris, 48, was arrested last week in the incident and faced murder charges, the Laurel police said. Court records indicated that he was released Monday on bond.

It was not clear what led to the fight.