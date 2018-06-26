Fair housing groups filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Bank of America on Tuesday claiming the lender unfairly exposed minority communities to more crime, poor quality of life and economic harm by failing to maintain and market its foreclosed homes in predominately black and Latino neighborhoods.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland asserts that bank-owned homes in communities of color are more likely sites to have overgrown grass, unsecured doors, and attract health and safety problems compared to better maintained homes located in predominantly white communities.

The complaint is based on an eight-year investigation conducted by the Washington-based National Fair Housing Association and several housing groups nationwide, which examined the conditions of more than 1,600 Bank of America-owned foreclosed homes across 37 metropolitan areas including Prince George’s County and Baltimore. The lawsuit also names as a defendant Safeguard Properties Management, the company that has been in charge of preserving and maintaining properties owned by Bank of America.

“NFHA and the co-plaintiffs filed this lawsuit to make sure that these discriminatory practices come to an end and that perpetrators like Bank of America are held responsible for their unjust policies and practices,” said Lisa Rice, President and CEO of the National Fair Housing Association, in a statement.

Safeguard could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement Tuesday, Bank of America said “the allegations are without merit. We apply uniform practices to the management and marketing of vacant bank-owned properties across the U.S., regardless of their location.”

The bank also has questioned the association’s methods for investigating properties, replying to allegations of discrimination made in a 2016 complaint to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, that the advocates “faulted the bank for properties that other entities had the responsibility to maintain and market, expressly declined to consider properties under repair, and included properties the bank had agreed to donate to local groups.”

The lawsuit against Safeguard and Bank of America is part of a string of legal actions fair housing advocates have taken against several lenders nationwide aiming to address allegations of discrimination by banks in predominately African American and Latino communities.

The “discriminatory conduct and perpetuation of residential segregation” has subjected minority neighborhoods to “deteriorating and dilapidated living conditions in their neighborhoods,” denied residents “opportunities for neighborhood stabilization and economic recovery” and “harmed in the value of their home investments.”

The lawsuit, similar to others filed in recent years in federal courts in California, specifically claims Bank of America and Safeguard are in violation of the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

[Supreme Court says cities can sue big banks over housing bubble damages]

Investigators with fair housing groups across the country regularly visited and photographed Bank of America-owned homes, checking for deficiencies such as trash, overgrown yards, unsecured doors and other signs of neglect, the lawsuit states. They found, they said, that homes in communities of color were more likely to have boarded up windows and doors, littered yards and unruly lawns.

The lawsuit contends about 46 percent of Bank of American-owned homes in minority communities had 10 or more deficiencies compared to 17 percent in predominantly white neighborhoods.

Investigators repeatedly visited homes over the course of years, but often found the condition of the homes did not improve or worsened. Investigators also checked to see whether the home was being marketed for sale as a way to gauge whether it might stand vacant so long the blight would worsen, and banks are failing to do that sales marketing, the lawsuit claims.

“The failure to maintain real estate owned by banks in minority communities is a continuation of the well-documented history of residential discrimination against minorities and minority neighborhoods in this country by many financial institutions,” the lawsuit asserts.