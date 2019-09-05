A crowd gathers at the City Dock for a vigil held in downtown Annapolis to honor the lives lost in a mass shooting during which five Capital Gazette employees were killed in June 2018. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge will decide next month whether prosecutors handling the case against accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos should be sanctioned for allegedly failing to disclose possible evidence.

Defense attorneys for Ramos have accused the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney’s office of withholding emails detailing concerns raised about his social media activity in 2014 — four years before Ramos was charged in the mass shooting that left five newspaper employees dead in Maryland. Defense attorneys also suggested prosecutors misrepresented what actions prosecutors took to investigate Ramos in connection with the 2014 complaints.

State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess pushed back against the allegations, calling them “bald faced” and “without merit.”

The request for sanctions — including a request to possibly force Leitess to recuse herself from the trial — played out in an acrimonious clash in court Thursday.

Ramos, 39, is accused of blasting through the newspaper offices of the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018, and killing five: editorial page editor Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65. Prosecutors say Ramos attacked the newsroom after losing a defamation suit against the paper for a story it ran about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate.

Ramos has pleaded “not criminally responsible,” Maryland’s version of an insanity defense, citing a mental disorder.

The request for sanctions by Ramos’s attorneys turns on emails lawyer Kathleen Kirchner sent to Leitess’s office in 2014. Kirchner is the brother of lawyer Brennan McCarthy, who represented a woman harassed by Ramos. Ramos pleaded guilty in 2011 to the harassment.

Newsroom coverage of the harassment case fueled long-standing anger Ramos had toward the publication, which Ramos sued for defamation in a case he lost, prosecutors have said.

After his plea, Ramos sued McCarthy’s client and began making threats on social media against McCarthy and Kirchner, according to court filings.

Worried about herself and her brother, Kirchner asked her husband, who conducts threat assessments as part of his profession, to review Ramos's writings and social media feeds. Her husband determined Ramos was fixated on her and her brother and told them to immediately disengage with Ramos because they could be targets for violence, Kirchner said in court Thursday.

[The Capital Gazette shooting, one year later: Survivors and loved ones gather to remember the victims]

After her husband’s review, Kirchner shared her fear in an email to Leitess’s office, asking prosecutors to determine whether a crime had been committed.

Leitess responded in an email that she would send the details to investigators, a promise that defense attorneys said Thursday contradicts Leitess’s later representations in court that no investigation was conducted into Ramos’s activity that needed to be turned over as discovery in the Capital Gazette shooting.

The evidence that should have been turned over, defense attorneys said, also includes details showing Leitess had interacted with Ramos in the years preceding the shooting and blocked him on Twitter.

Because of that history, Ramos’s attorneys suggested Leitess should recuse herself from the case because she could become a possible trial witness.

Leitess aggressively pushed back on the defense accusations, saying she informed them in February that Kirchner expressed worries to her office about Ramos and turned over all information it had about Ramos’s Twitter activity.

Leitess said she had someone in her office review Kirchner’s concerns and determined there was nothing at the time her office could do but had told court security to be on the lookout for Ramos.

Leitess said she did not turn over the email chain between her office and Kirchner because it didn’t directly relate to the shooting at the Capital Gazette.

Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura S. Ripken said she will rule on the request for sanctions Oct. 2.

