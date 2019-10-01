A judge is weighing whether video showing the shootings can be used at trial with a jury. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The video showing the attack on the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper is clear and graphic, according to prosecutors and defense attorneys.

It shows a gunman in earplugs and shooter’s glasses checking his weapon before blasting through the locked door of the Capital Gazette’s offices. It shows a wounded victim crawling, trying to flee. It shows muzzle flashes and gunfire as victims run for their lives.

The surveillance video from the outside of the newsroom is the most important piece of evidence prosecutors say they have in their case against Jarrod Ramos, charged with killing five in the June 28, 2018, mass shooting.

But Ramos’s public defenders have asked a judge to bar the video from trial, saying the material is “very graphic” and would unfairly prejudice the jury. Instead, still images or photographs from the video should be presented, Ramos’s attorneys argue.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over the video and several other preliminary matters Tuesday as the November trial for Ramos nears.

Ramos, 39, is charged with multiple counts of murder in the shootings that killed editorial page editor Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

Using Maryland’s version of the insanity defense, Ramos has cited a mental disorder and has pleaded “not criminally responsible.”

Prosecutors say Ramos attacked the newsroom after losing a defamation suit against the paper for a story it ran about Ramos’s pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate. Newsroom coverage of the harassment case fueled long-standing anger Ramos had toward the publication, prosecutors have said.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura S. Ripken said she would view the video Tuesday evening before determining whether a jury could view the footage.

The video shows the entrance of the Capital Gazette and the rear exit of the office, according to both sides in the case.

[The Capital Gazette shooting, one year later: Survivors and loved ones gather to remember the victims]

Though the video does not depict anyone actually being shot, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said, it illustrates that Ramos was willful and intentional in his attack. The video shows him pausing outside the front door to check his gun, flashlight and laser sight before the attack, Leitess said. It also shows him encountering a locked door before blasting through the entrance, Leitess said. In between shots, Ramos is seen pumping the shotgun to reload, said Leitess.

Victims are seen trying to flee but thwarted by a barricaded door, Leitess said.

“This is the most important piece of evidence in this case,” said Leitess fighting back against attempts to have the material “dumbed down” and “neutered.” “It’s the witness that tells the story of what happened on June 28th.”

Elizabeth Palan, one of Ramos’s three public defenders, argued some of the video, which shows “extremely scared” victims fleeing and the police response, is not necessary to include at trial because photographs and screen shots from the video are “very clear” and would suffice.

Palan said that the images, including one of a bleeding victim, is too “emotionally prejudicial” and including it at trial would be unfair.

“It is inherently upsetting to watch,” Palan said.

Ripken did not indicate when she would rule on whether to allow the video. Attorneys are expected to return to court Wednesday to make additional arguments on the matter and handle other pretrial business.

Ripken also on Tuesday said she would delay ruling on a defense request to sanction prosecutors for allegedly failing to disclose possible evidence. Ramos’s attorneys said Tuesday they had received thousands of records from the attorneys representing the Capital Gazette as it was being sued for defamation by Ramos years ago and the material may include other investigative material prosecutors failed to turn over.

Ripken gave defense attorneys five days to go through the material and add to their request for sanctions. But the judge also indicated she was leaning toward ruling in favor of prosecutors.

Ripken said she didn’t see any “intentional withholding” of discovery material and that the “state has gone above and beyond” in providing information to the defense.

