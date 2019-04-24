Firefighters were sent to a street around the corner from the White House after a natural gas leak was reported there, accoding to authorities. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Washington is known for its leaks, often understood to mean the surreptitious supply of information to the media. On Tuesday, another kind of leak, a potentially deadly and dangerous one, caused disruption almost at the doorstep of the White House.

A leak of natural gas in the 700 block of 15th Street NW, caused that street to be shut down for hours while adjacent streets were also blocked for a time, according to the D.C. police and fire departments.

It was not until 11:32 p.m. that the D.C. emergency management agency said repairs had been completed and all travel lanes reopened.

Early in the episode, which apparently began near the start of the workday, the Secret Service said on twitter that a “suspected gas leak” prompted the closing of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House. Lafayette Square was also closed, the Secret Service said.

A tweet from the D.C. Fire and EMS department said excavation of 15th Street would be needed to stop the leak. Buildings on the west side of 15th were evacuated.

The site is just northeast of the White House, and perhaps 300 or 400 yards from the White House front door.



Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House was shut down Monday after a gas leak was reported on an intersecting block of 15th Street NW, authorities said. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

An apparent witness to the incident, said on twitter that “we all had to evacuate buildings.” It added:”You can definitely smell the gas.”

Later, in an updated twitter message, sent around 11 a.m., the fire department said Washington Gas, the local gas utility, had controlled the leak.

It said firefighters were ventilating the buildings involved, apparently those in which gas may have been detected.

The precise location of the leak was unclear late Tuesday. Some reports indicated that it may have been in a building.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news