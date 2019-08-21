A man lawfully armed with a firearm shot and wounded someone he thought was about to rob him at a bus stop in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of H Street NE, a busy commercial strip along the D.C. Streetcar line. Police said the injured man was struck in the arm.

Police said the people involved were taken into custody for further investigation. As of late Tuesday afternoon, no criminal charges had been filed against either person.

D.C. Police Cmdr. Morgan Kane, who heads the First District, said in a posting to the department’s Internet bulletin board that the man who fired has a valid conceal carry pistol license in the District.

Though many such permits have been issued since restrictions have been eased, the vast majority of shootings in the District involve firearms possessed illegally. Police would not identify the man who fired or say why he had a permit.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. when Kane said two people approached a man at a bus stop. One of them “voiced his intention to effect a robbery,” Kane said in her statement.

The intended victim, she said, believed the man was armed, “brandished his lawfully possessed firearm and shot at the suspect, striking him in the arm.”

Police did not say if a weapon was recovered from the person who was shot. Police also did not say how many shots were fired, but Kane said in her statement that “businesses in the area” were struck by gunfire. No one else was injured.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident and whether the shooting was justified.

