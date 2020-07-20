Nearly a dozen commonwealth’s attorneys representing some of Virginia’s largest jurisdictions are endorsing the push for change, a marked difference from just a few years ago when prosecutors were one of the biggest obstacles to such measures.

“Historically, that’s never happened before,” said Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), of the level of support from state prosecutors. “In years past, we’ve been met with silence or active opposition on these issues.”

The group of prosecutors and legislators said Monday that the political moment is ripe because of the national reckoning on policing and criminal justice that has followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

“We are completely unified around transformative, non-incremental change,” said Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales during the news conference.

Morales was one of 11 prosecutors in the state who sent a letter to legislative leaders last week saying they supported measures to increase police accountability, limit the service of warrants to the daytime, eliminate driver’s license suspensions for drug convictions, end mandatory minimum sentences, expand diversion programs and clarify prosecutors’ discretion. Local prosecutors in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties were among the signatories.

Many of the priorities overlap with proposals put forward by Democrats in the state Senate and House of Representatives in anticipation of the special session on Aug. 18, which was initially called to deal with budget issues created by the coronavirus.

The legislators outlined 28 specific proposals for the special session, including limiting the types of force that police can employ, such as chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles, and creating mechanisms to cull officers who have misused force.

“This is not about anti-law enforcement. This is about anti-abuse-of-power,” said Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“Virginia is not immune to abuse of power or to excessive use of force against black people,” Locke said, citing a video that recently came to light of a Virginia State Police trooper forcefully removing a black man from his car last year on I-495 in Fairfax County.

The lawmakers and prosecutors defended one proposal that has drawn condemnation from Republicans: making assault of a police officer no longer an automatic felony.

Surovell said that 70 percent of such charges involve no injury to the officer, and that the threat of a felony is often used to justify aggressive policing and to target citizens for relatively minor disagreements. He emphasized that attacks involving injury could still be prosecuted as felonies.

The lawmakers also said they are committed to eventually reinstituting parole in Virginia, though they cautioned that such a step was not likely in the limited circumstances of next month’s special session. All the prosecutors also expressed support for the idea of reestablishing parole, which the legislature ended during the early 1990s.